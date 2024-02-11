GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

February 11, 2024 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST

New Delhi, Jan 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J. P. Nadda | Photo Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Jan 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J. P. Nadda | Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi to speak at gathering of tribal communities in Jhabua

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a conference of tribal communities and inaugurate or lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district on February 12.

J. P. Nadda to address TN BJP rally in Chennai

BJP president J. P. Nadda will address a party rally in Chennai on February 11. During his brief visit, he is likely to meet alliance leaders including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ousted from the AIADMK, and address a public meeting in Harbour constituency.

ED questions Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu in money laundering case

The ED on February 10 questioned Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, for about 11 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud, the case in which former CM Hemant Soren was recently arrested. Mr. Sahu has been called for questioning again on February 11 as the interrogation could not be completed, ED officials said.

Under-19 World Cup: India to play Australia in finals

Uday Saharan-led India will lock horns against Hugh Weibgen’s Australia in the final of the U19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa, on February 11.

Top News Today

