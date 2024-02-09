February 09, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Last session of 17th Lok Sabha on Saturday; BJP issues whip to MPs to ensure presence

The BJP on Friday issued a whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha to ensure their presence in Parliament on account of some “very important” legislative business, which will be tabled for discussion and passage. However, there was no official word on the nature of the business, fuelling speculation about the government’s agenda on the last day of the last session before the Lok Sabha polls.

Violent protest in Sandeshkhali demanding arrest of absconding Trinamool leader

Protests led by local women, demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides, rocked Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Friday. The protesting women also staged a sit-in outside the Sandeshkhali police station for a few hours. They withdrew the demonstration around 7 p.m., stating that it would resume on Saturday.

Lift and Escalators Bill introduced in U.P. Assembly

A bill that seeks to regulate the installation and maintenance of lifts was introduced in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday. U.P. has witnessed several lift-related accidents due to faulty machinery in recent times including a couple of fatal episodes in Noida and Greater Noida. BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who last year took up the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that the Bill is expected to be passed by the House on Saturday.

Chennai Open: Nagal enters semis; Mukund crashes out

India’s top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal defeated unseeded Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-3 to advance into the semi-final of the Chennai Open in Chennai on Friday. The second-seeded Nagal will face third seed Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech in his semi-final on Saturday.

