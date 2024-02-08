GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

February 08, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. File

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Jaishankar to attend Indian Ocean conference in Perth

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to the Australian city of Perth to attend a two-day conference on the Indian Ocean beginning on Friday.

Jharkhand CM to distribute first installment of Abua Awas Yojana on Friday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will distribute letters of acceptance and first installments to 24,827 families of Kolhan region in the first phase of the Abua Awas (housing) Yojana Jamshedpur on Friday.

Pressure mounts on Hungary’s president to resign over pardon in child sexual abuse case

A protest against Novák’s decision has been called for Friday in front of the presidential palace in Budapest.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gen Naravane among participants at WordsCount festival

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief of the Army Staff General M. Naravane will take part in the Adobe ‘WordsCount: The Festival of Words’ at the Mayo College on Friday.

KNMA to host inaugural show of ‘Legacy Series’ on Friday

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) will commence its ‘Legacy Series’ on Friday in New Delhi at Kamani Auditorium with an evening of performance and conversation celebrating the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya.

Amit Panghal, Akash move into quarters at Strandja boxing

Amit will face Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia on Friday.

