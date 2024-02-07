February 07, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

LDF protest in Delhi against Centre’s alleged neglect towards Kerala on Thursday

The ruling Left front in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will hold a protest in the national capital on Thursday against the Centre’s alleged neglect towards the southern state in financial matters.

Pakistanis to vote on Thursday to elect new government, Sharif’s PML-N front-runner

Pakistanis will vote on Thursday to elect a new government to rule the cash-strapped country amid a spree of violence including deadly blasts on the eve of the general elections in which the front-runner former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is believed to have the backing of the powerful military. The contest also involves the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who has been declared as the party’s prime minister face. On Thursday, polling will begin at 8 a.m. and continue without any interval till 5 p.m. A countrywide public holiday has been declared to enable voters cast their vote with any hindrance.

PM Modi to address programme to mark 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on Thursday.

NIA court in Kerala convicts Palakkad man under UAPA for IS links

NIA Special court judge Mini S Das convicted Riyas Aboobacker under sections 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The court said it will hear arguments on sentence on Thursday.

Telangana Assembly budget session to begin on Thursday

he Telangana Legislative Assembly is likely to witness heated debates on irrigation related issues and the implementation of two more poll ‘guarantees’ of the ruling Congress during the budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly beginning on Thursday.

Rajasthan FM Diya Kumari to present interim budget on Thursday

The new Rajasthan government will present the interim budget in the Assembly session on Thursday, according to an official statement.

India to host first EU-India Track 1.5 dialogue on use of unmanned aerial systems by extremists

Ways to counter the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by extremists and non-state actors will be the focus of the first ever European Union-India Track 1.5 dialogue on Thursday.

