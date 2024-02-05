February 05, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST

Leaders from key energy-producing nations to gather at 2nd edition of India Energy Week

Leaders from India and key energy-producing nations will gather for the second India Energy Week summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit being held at a massive temporary hanger built at ONGC’s training institute in Betul, Goa.

Petition filed for ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex’s other closed basements

Days after the district court ruled that a priest can perform prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, a petitioner on February 5 filled a plea seeking an ASI survey of all other closed basements in the complex. The Varanasi district court will hear the petition on February 6.

Simultaneous polls panel to meet on February 6, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would skip the meeting of the ‘one nation one election’ committee in New Delhi on February 6, citing engagements related to the upcoming State budget.

Centre to launch Bharat rice at ₹29 per kg

The government on February 6 will launch ‘Bharat rice’ at a subsidised rate of ₹29 per kg to provide relief amid a 15% rise in retail prices of the grain in the last one year. The subsidised rice will be available in 5 kg and 10 kg packs.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Odisha

Odisha Congress leaders are making final preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which will enter the state on February 6. The Yatra will enter Odisha through Biramitrapur, a small industrial town in Sundergarh district.

Delhi schools to resume normal timings from February 6

Schools in Delhi have been directed to resume normal timings from February 6 following an improvement in the national capital’s weather conditions, according to an official order.

Guyana’s PM Mark Phillips on India visit from February 6, will hold meeting with President Murmu

Guyana’s Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips will embark on his visit to India on February 6 and is scheduled to hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Guyana PM Mark Phillips will arrive on February 6 in New Delhi.

India face Nepal after loss to Bangladesh in U-19 Women’s SAFF Championship

Smarting from a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Bangladesh, India eye full points in their next game against Nepal in the U-19 Women’s SAFF Championship, to be played in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on February 6.

Unbeaten India firm favourites in World Cup semifinal clash against South Africa

Red-hot India will be firm favourites to book a place in the summit clash of the ongoing U-19 World Cup when they take on hosts South Africa in the first semifinal in Benoni, South Africa, on February 6. Defending champions India have marched on into the semifinals on the back of five consecutive wins in the tournament.

