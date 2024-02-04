GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

February 04, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress MLAs arrive at the Ranchi airport on Sunday for the floor test of the new government of Jharkhand that is likely to be held in the State Assembly on February 5.

Jharkhand trust vote | JMM-led coalition MLAs reach Ranchi from Hyderabad

The newly formed Champai Soren government in Jharkhand will seek a trust vote in the assembly on February 5. The MLAs of Jharkhand’s JMM-led alliance reached Ranchi from Hyderabad on February 4 evening. Former CM Hemant Soren will also participate in the trust vote, after a special PMLA court granted his request.

Kerala Budget to be keenly watched for steps to mop up additional resources

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s 2024-25 Budget, to be presented on February 5, will be keenly watched for strategies aimed at mopping up additional resources while maintaining, in the face of financial constraints, the pace on social welfare and development programmes of the LDF government.

Chandigarh mayoral polls | Supreme Court to hear AAP councillor’s plea for urgent hearing

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on February 5 an Aam Aadmi Party councillor’s plea challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

Global scientists convene in Kathmandu for IPBES nexus assessment

Over 130 leading scientists and subject experts from 70 countries have gathered in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu for the third author meeting of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) nexus assessment, which will examine the interlinkages among the sustainable development goals related to food and water security, health for all, protecting biodiversity, and combating climate change. The meetings will be held from February 5-9.

IND vs ENG second Test |England chase record 399 to win

Set a stiff 399-run target, England were 67 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India. England lost opener Ben Duckett (28) with stumper KS Bharat taking the catch off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling. Zak Crawley (29) and Rehan Ahmed (9) were at the crease with England still needing 332 runs to win the match.

