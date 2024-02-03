February 03, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

PM Modi arrives in Assam on two-day trip; to unveil projects worth ₹11,600 crore on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Guwahati on a two-day trip, during which he will meet the BJP’s state core committee and roll out development projects worth nearly ₹11,600 crore. PM Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many State and central projects will be unveiled.

Indian submarine in Colombo ahead of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebrations

INS Karanj, an Indian Navy submarine, arrived in the port of Colombo on Thursday, ahead of Sri Lanka’s 76th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. On a two-day visit, the submarine was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy.

U.K.’s Labour Party trying to reconnect with British Indians amid fears of slump in support

On Sunday the shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, and the shadow business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, will travel to Delhi and Mumbai on a five-day trip also designed to demonstrate the party is not hostile to Indian interests. Indians are the second-largest immigrant group in the U.K.

Indonesians flock to presidential campaign rallies as criticism against the government mounts

Three contenders — Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan — will appear in the final of the five televised debates together with their running mates on Sunday evening.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella caps a decade of change and tremendous growth

Satya Nadella marks his tenth year as Microsoft CEO on Sunday, capping a decade of stunning growth as he pivoted the slow-moving software giant into a laser focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Davis Cup, India vs Pakistan | India one win away from advancing to World Group I

India blunted Pakistan’s challenge on the opening day to take a 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N. Sriram Balaji rising to the occasion in the high-pressure contest in Islamabad Saturday.Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will now look to seal the tie on Sunday when they take on Muzammil Murtaza and Barkat Ullah in the third match.

