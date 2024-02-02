February 02, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

Champai Soren nominated Jharkhand Chief Minister, to take oath on Friday

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated JMM Legislature Party leader Champai Soren as the Chief Minister and invited him to take the oath, capping a day of fast-paced developments.

Supreme Court forms special bench to hear Hemant Soren’s plea against his ED arrest

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trivedi will hear the plea of jailed JMM leader at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again: Sources

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, sources in the party said. The ED on Wednesday issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses issued by the federal agency over the last four months.

Police hold flag marches in Varanasi ahead of Friday prayers

Police held flag marches in sensitive areas on Thursday of Varanasi ahead of Friday prayers. On Wednesday, the Varanasi district court allowed puja in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. A large number of people offer Friday namaz in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. As a precautionary measure, security has been beefed up in the city in view of Friday namaz with police force conducting flag marches in sensitive areas, said Pragya Pathak, Assistant Police Commissioner of Dasheshmegh area.

UCC draft to be submitted to Uttarakhand government on Friday

The Uttarakhand government-appointed panel to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code will submit the document to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Friday.

President Murmu to inaugurate Surajkund international crafts mela on Friday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Faridabad in Haryana on Friday to inaugurate the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday said.

Murmu inaugurates ‘Udyan Utsav 2024’; Amrit Udyan to open for public from Friday

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated ‘Udyan Utsav 2024’ at the Amrit Udyan, which will be opened for the public from Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

INDIA bloc leaders to meet on Friday to discuss strategy during Parliament’s budget session

Leaders of several parties of the INDIA opposition bloc would meet on Friday morning to chalk out their joint strategy during the budget session of Parliament. Sources on Thursday said the leaders would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10.30 a.m. on Friday and discuss their joint strategy.

Mamata gears up to stage dharna from Friday over Bengal’s dues

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is gearing up to stage a dharna in Kolkata from Friday in protest against alleged withholding of the state’s dues by the Centre, thereby intensifying the already charged political atmosphere.

Revanth Reddy to sound Congress poll bugle in Telangana with rally on Friday

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would sound the poll bugle of the Congress for next year’s Lok Sabha polls in the State by addressing a rally on Friday at Indervelly in Adilabad district.

Gujarat Assembly session | Budget to be presented on Friday

The budget session of the Gujarat Assembly began on Thursday and the State budget for FY 2024-25 will be presented on Friday, a State Minister said.

Ramsar site Sirpur Lake to be protected from encroachment: Indore mayor

An event has been organised at the lake on Friday to mark World Wetlands Day, which will be attended by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey and MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the mayor informed.

PM Modi to address Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address India’s largest and first-of-its kind mobility exhibition -- Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 -- on Friday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Ladakh all set for Khelo India Winter Games

The Union Territory of Ladakh, hosting the Khelo India Winter Games for the first time, is all set for a traditional opening ceremony at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh on Friday.

Hurt India eye sweeping changes in approach in second Test; England bring in Anderson, Bashir

An under-pressure and under-resourced India will need to think out of the box to counter England’s fearless bunch of ‘Bazballers’ in the second Test beginning in Visakhapatnam on Friday.