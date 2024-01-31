January 31, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

Nirmala Sitharaman to present on Thursday last Budget of PM Modi government’s second term

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday present the Modi 2.0 government’s last Budget before the general elections, which is likely to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like farmers and women. Peppered with political innuendos, her sixth straight Budget may present a political document with a snapshot of the Modi government’s triumphs over the last 10 years and pointers to how it wants to take the country forward.

Hemant Soren resigns, Champai Soren named new Jharkhand Chief Minister

Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday said he has staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators. “We have staked a claim to form the new government with the support of 47 MLAs,” JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren told reporters. Hemant Soren had resigned as the chief minister after more than seven hours of questioning by the ED in a money laundering case.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Bengal’s Murshidabad on Thursday

The Congress on Wednesday said that the rear windscreen of Rahul Gandhi’s car was shattered when sudden brakes were applied during his ongoing yatra in West Bengal’s Malda district, contradicting its state unit president Adhir Chowdhury’s allegation that the vehicle was “pelted with stones”.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves HC against ED summons

A bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli, which heard the matter Tuesday after another bench recused, listed the plea for consideration on Thursday and refused to pass any order at this stage.

Emmanuel Macron to meet European Commission chief on Thursday to discuss farming crisis

Farmers have captured France’s attention by showering government offices with manure and besieging Paris with traffic-snarling barricades of tractors and hay bales. The farmers say their protests aren’t a moment too soon. Grievances have long been brewing in the European Union’s leading agricultural power. French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on Thursday in Brussels with the European Commission chief to discuss the farming crisis. But Macron defended the EU farm policy overall as the only way to keep European agriculture alive in a globalised economy.

Norway prepares for biggest storm in 30 years

Named “Ingunn” by Norwegian meteorologists, the storm was expected to land in central Norway around midday Wednesday before moving north on Thursday.