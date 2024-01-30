January 30, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

ED to question Hemant Soren on Wednesday

Ending suspense over his whereabouts and intense political drama, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday reached his official residence in Ranchi and chaired a meeting of his alliance MLAs, a day ahead of the ED is to question him in a money laundering case.

Last session of 17th Lok Sabha begins on Wednesday

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, begins on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, as the government sought cooperation of opposition parties to ensure the proceedings run smoothly.

Chandigarh Mayor poll | AAP moves High Court, seeks fresh polls under supervision of retired judge

The hearing in the matter is likely to take place on Wednesday.

About 8 lakh likely to visit Delhi event of Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri, traffic curbs imposed

The event will be held at the DDA ground of Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi from Wednesday to Saturday, officials said.

Institute of national importance must reflect national structure: Government to Supreme Court on AMU minority status

The arguments remained inconclusive and would continue on Wednesday.

Zooom to relaunch services with Delhi-Ayodhya flight on Wednesday

Domestic airline Zooom will relaunch its services on Wednesday, with a flight from the national capital to Ayodhya.

India outplay Kenya 9-4 at FIH Hockey5s men’s World Cup

India will next play the 5-6th place match of the tournament on Wednesday.

