January 29, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

Ahead of Budget session, government convenes all-party meeting

The government has called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in Parliament on January 30 ahead of the Budget session.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra | Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Bihar’s Purnia

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party would hold a public meeting in Purnia, Bihar, at 1:30 pm on January 30 during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. The public meeting would be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Defence Secretary Aramane to pay 2-day visit to Oman

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane will pay a two-day visit to Oman beginning on January 30 to consolidate strategic partnership between the two countries. Aramane is travelling primarily to co-chair the 12th meeting of India-Oman joint military cooperation committee along with Omanese Defence Ministry’s Secretary General Dr Mohammed bin Naseer bin Ali Al-Zaabi.

Delhi’s AQI set to turn ‘severe’, Centre holds off on deploying stricter pollution control curbs

The Centre refrained from implementing stricter measures to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR, even though air quality in the region is predicted to turn ‘severe’ on January 30. This is the third time since January 24 that the central government has decided against employing disruptive measures to control air pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confident India look to continue momentum against New Zealand in U-19 World Cup Super Six match

Off to the best possible start with three wins on the trot, defending champions India will look to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on New Zealand in their super six stage match of the U-19 World Cup in Blomfontein, South Africa, on January 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.