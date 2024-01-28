January 28, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

All-Indian tunes to be played during Beating Retreat ceremony

The Raisina Hills will reverberate with the sound of captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes that will be played by military and paramilitary bands on Monday during the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Bihar on Monday

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi traversed through Bengal’s Jalpaiguri and Siliguri in his SUV. On Monday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to proceed to Islampur in the State’s Uttar Dinajpur district before entering Bihar in the afternoon.

UGC deservation issue | JNUSU, SFI call for a protest

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has announced a protest against UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on the issue on Monday. The JNUSU alleged that the new draft guidelines were “exclusionary” and an act of “scuttling of reservation in higher education institutes”. The SFI Delhi State Committee has also called for a protest at the UGC headquarters on Monday. The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Sunday clarified that no reserved posts can be de-reserved after draft guidelines by the UGC proposed that any vacancy reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates can be declared unreserved if enough candidates from these categories are not available.

Invest Goa 2024 summit in Goa on Monday

The Invest Goa 2024 Summit which will feature 24 different speakers addressing potential key sectors of the coastal state will begin on Monday in Goa.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in Saudi Arabia to continue their around-the-world preseason tour

The soccer icon and Inter Miami have a two-game tour of Saudi Arabia this week, the first match on Monday against Al-Hilal and the second match coming Thursday against Al Nassr — one where Messi may share the pitch again with longtime rival and fellow great Cristiano Ronaldo, assuming the Portugal star has recovered enough from a calf injury to play.

