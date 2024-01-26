GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

January 26, 2024 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave during a roadshow in Jaipur, India, January 25, 2024.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave during a roadshow in Jaipur, India, January 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

French President Macron to witness Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest

The French president’s two-day visit to India is taking place as top negotiators from the two sides are eyeing to seal two mega defence deals providing for India’s procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French designed Scorpene submarines. A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade. Macron will also attend the ‘At Home’ reception by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Murmu at 7.10 p.m.

India all set to celebrate 75th Republic Day with grand display of military might, women power

President Droupadi Murmu will lead India in celebrating the 75th Republic Day with an imposing display of its rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path on Friday.

Activist Manoj Jarange set to start fresh agitation over quota demand in Mumbai from Friday

While Jarange wants to hold his protest at Azad Maidan, a designated site for agitations in south Mumbai from Friday, police suggested that he settle for International Corporate Park in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

Indian shooters gear up for Olympic year’s first ISSF World Cup

A 49-member Indian contingent is all set to fire its first bullets as the Olympic year’s first ISSF World Cup begins in Cairo on Friday with the 10m air pistol finals for both men and women.

Indian women’s hockey team beats Namibia 7-2, enyer QFs of Hockey5s WC

The team will now take on New Zealand, the second placed team in Pool D, for a place in the semifinals on Friday.

