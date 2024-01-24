January 24, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

President Murmu to address the nation on Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu will address the country on Thursday, a day before the 75th Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhawan statement said. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

French President Emmanuel Macron to kick-start his two-day trip to India from Jaipur on Thursday

The French president’s aircraft is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport at 2.30 pm on Thursday and he will depart for Delhi at around 8.50 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The roadshow is scheduled to start at the Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm while Modi and Macron are set to begin their talks at 7.15 pm.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter West Bengal on Thursday

The Yatra is set to enter West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district on Thursday. After a two-day recess on January 26-27, it will pass through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling before reaching Bihar on January 29. It will re-enter West Bengal on January 31 through Malda and travel via Murshidabad, both strongholds of the Congress, before leaving the State on February 1.

PM Modi to interact with young voters on National Voters Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to a large number of young voters on the National Voters Day on Thursday through a programme organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP.

PM Modi to launch ₹19,100-crore development projects in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth more than ₹19,100 crore in Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

India’s Nithya Mani qualifies for main draw of WTT Star Contender Goa

Chennai-based Nithya won a nail-biting contest against England’s Tin-Tin Ho 3-2 (11-7 6-11 5-11 11-9 11-7) in a women’s singles qualifying Round 3 match to move into the main draw, scheduled to take place from Thursday.

India’s Spinball vs England’s Bazball: Rohit’s men bank on spin for first strike

India’s unalloyed dominance at home over the last 12 years will be put through its most unique examination till date when Rohit Sharma’s side faces a trend-defying England in the first match of what promises to be a stirring five-Test series from Thursday.