GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

January 23, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

Paramilitary troopers stand guard outside the Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur, on January 23, 2024.

Paramilitary troopers stand guard outside the Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur, on January 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Supreme Court to hear Umar Khalid bail plea on Wednesday 

The Supreme Court on January 10 agreed to hear on January 24 (Wednesday) a petition by the former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader, seeking bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and linked to a February 2020 Delhi riots case.

Manipur Ministers asked to meet village volunteers; security tightened in Imphal

Security has been tightened in and around Manipur capital Imphal after Arambai Tenggol asked all Ministers and MLAs from the valley districts for a meeting at Kangla Fort in Imphal on Wednesday.

Supreme Court upset over registry not listing matter related to Adani Power despite order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday got upset with its registry for not listing a matter related to Adani Power despite a judicial order. The matter has now been listed as the first case for hearing on Wednesday.

ED challenges order forming joint SIT into Sandeshkhali attack

The appeal has been listed for hearing before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on Wednesday.

Supreme Court to examine AMU’s denominational character got lost by 1920 Act

Dealing with the festering dispute over Aligarh Muslim University’s minority status, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday it will examine whether the “denominational character” of the institution got lost when it was designated as a university under the 1920 AMU Act. The arguments remained inconclusive and would continue on Wednesday.

Top News Today

