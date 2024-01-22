January 22, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

PM Modi to attend ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations at the Red Fort on January 23 evening to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Modi will also launch ‘Bharat Parv’, which will be held between January 23 and January 31, to showcase the country’s rich diversity.

ED issues fresh summons to Uddhav faction MLA in connection with money laundering case

The ED has issued a fresh summons to Uddhav faction MLA and ex-Minister Ravindra Waikar to its office in Mumbai on January 23 in connection with a money laundering case related to an under-construction luxury hotel in Jogeshwari.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to re-enter Assam

In Guwahati, where Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to reach on January 23, the Congress has claimed that permission for the yatra and a road show has been denied on the route and an interaction with journalists at Gauhati Press Club has also been refused.

Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes to begin assessment of backwardness of Maratha community

Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes will conduct a survey from January 23 to asses the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had directed the State administration to carry out this survey, which will cover Maratha and non-Maratha open categories, in three different shifts on a war footing.

Haley, Trump campaign in New Hampshire ahead of pivotal vote

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley campaigns across New Hampshire on Monday hoping to stall Donald Trump’s march to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination with an upset victory in the state’s primary vote on January 23.

Australian Open | 10-time champion Novak Djokovic among quarterfinalists in action on January 23

The first of the Australian Open quarterfinals will take place at Melbourne Park on January 23. Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, and record-extending 11th in Australia, when he plays Taylor Fritz in the second match of the afternoon session. U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff opens play on Rod Laver Arena against Marta Kostyuk. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka plays at night against Barbora Krejcikova before No. 4 Jannik Sinner meets No. 5 Andrey Rublev.

Prannoy to lead Indian charge after Satwik-Chirag pulls out

Singles ace HS Prannoy will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Indonesian Masters Super 500 badminton tournament beginning in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 23 after the pull-out of crack doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

India look for win against Syria to keep alive faint hopes of reaching Asian Cup knockouts

Winless, and pointless, after losing two group matches, India need nothing more than a win against a tricky Syria to keep alive their faint hopes of making the knockout stage of AFC Asian Cup football tournament in Qatar on January 23.

