January 22, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration | Ceremony to start at 12.20 p.m.

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will begin at 12.20 p.m. and is expected to end by 1 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Rahul Gandhi asked to reschedule visit to Assam monastery

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, now passing through central Assam, has been forced to change its plans for January 22. Though Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his entourage were slated to visit Assam’s most revered monastery, the Batadrava Than, on January 22 morning, they have been asked to reschedule as there will be a “rush of devotees” to mark the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

President of UN General Assembly to pay 5-day visit to India

President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis will kick-start a five-day visit to India beginning January 22 during which New Delhi is expected to press him to make forward movement in long-pending reform of the Security Council.

Australian Open | Alcaraz has the headline night match; Medvedev moves to the day session

The quarterfinal lineup will be completed in the Australian Open on January 22. Carlos Alcaraz has the headline night slot at the Australian Open as the fourth round is completed in both men’s and women’s singles.

Indian men’s hockey team gears up for South Africa tour ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

With just over six months left before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set to compete in a series of preparatory matches in Cape Town, South Africa, between January 22-28, against France which is at 9th position, South Africa which is at 13 th position globally and world number one Netherlands.

