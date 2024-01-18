ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

January 18, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

Supreme Court had cancelled the early release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano’s gang-raped case and killing her family members during the Godhara (Gujarat) riots in 2002. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Jaishankar to represent India at NAM Summit in Uganda

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday arrived in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala to represent India at the two-day summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) beginning Friday.

Bilkis Bano case convicts move Supreme Court seeking more time to surrender

Days after the Supreme Court quashed the remission the Gujarat government had granted them, five of those convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and massacring seven members of her family during the 2002 communal riots moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking more time to surrender. Senior advocate V. Chitambaresh, appearing for some of the convicts, mentioned the matter and sought its urgent listing on Friday since the deadline to surrender expires on January 21.

Kejriwal arrives in Goa for three-day visit amid ED summons; Mann accompanies him

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Thursday arrived in Goa on a three-day visit during which they will take stock of the Aam Aadmi Party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to felicitate 21 MLAs for taking oath in Sanskrit

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani will on Friday felicitate 21 MLAs for taking oath in Sanskrit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5 lakh laddus weighing 250 quintals set to leave Ujjain for Ayodhya on Friday

Four lakh laddus have already been packed and one lakh more are being put in packets at the revered Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to be sent on Friday to Ayodhya for the consecration of the grand Ram temple on January 22, a shrine official said on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US