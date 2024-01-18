January 18, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

Jaishankar to represent India at NAM Summit in Uganda

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday arrived in the Ugandan capital city of Kampala to represent India at the two-day summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) beginning Friday.

Bilkis Bano case convicts move Supreme Court seeking more time to surrender

Days after the Supreme Court quashed the remission the Gujarat government had granted them, five of those convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano and massacring seven members of her family during the 2002 communal riots moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking more time to surrender. Senior advocate V. Chitambaresh, appearing for some of the convicts, mentioned the matter and sought its urgent listing on Friday since the deadline to surrender expires on January 21.

Kejriwal arrives in Goa for three-day visit amid ED summons; Mann accompanies him

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Thursday arrived in Goa on a three-day visit during which they will take stock of the Aam Aadmi Party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to felicitate 21 MLAs for taking oath in Sanskrit

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani will on Friday felicitate 21 MLAs for taking oath in Sanskrit.

5 lakh laddus weighing 250 quintals set to leave Ujjain for Ayodhya on Friday

Four lakh laddus have already been packed and one lakh more are being put in packets at the revered Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to be sent on Friday to Ayodhya for the consecration of the grand Ram temple on January 22, a shrine official said on Thursday.