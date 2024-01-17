January 17, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST

Kochi gears up as shipbuilding hub as PM set to dedicate new projects

Kerala’s port city of Kochi is set to become a bustling hub for ship repair and shipbuilding as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth ₹4000 crore on Wednesday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Tuesday.

Plea for transfer of attack on ED officials case to CBI: HC to pass order on Wednesday

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday said it will pass an order on Wednesday on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) petition in which the agency sought transfer from the state police to the CBI an investigation into a mob attack on its officials on January 5.

Amit Shah to inaugurate new office building of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies on Wednesday

The CRCS office is a statutory body responsible for registration and other processes of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS).

4-day India International Science Festival to begin in Faridabad on Wednesday

Hundreds of school children will participate in the India International Science Festival 2023 at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute in Faridabad on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak faces Conservative rebellion in Parliament over his Rwanda asylum plan

If the bill is passed by the House of Commons on Wednesday, it will go to the House of Lords, Parliament’s upper chamber, where it faces more opposition.

Goyal to meet 40 unicorn startups on Wednesday

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold discussions with senior representatives of 40 unicorn startups like Lenskart, Zerodha, and Boat in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official said.

Abbas Afridi to miss third T20I, Kane Williamson ruled out

New Zealand lead the ongoing five-match T20I series against Pakistan 2-0, having won the first two games by 46 runs and 21 runs respectively. The third T20I will be played on Wednesday.

India look to perfect new template in 3rd T20 against Afghanistan

With the series already in the bag, India will be eager to perfect their freshly-baked T20 template as a team and hope that skipper Rohit Sharma’s bat finally fires when they face Afghanistan in the third and last match of the rubber in Bengaluru on Wednesday.