January 15, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Skill development scam: Supreme Court verdict on January 16 on Chandrababu Naidu’s plea for quashing FIR

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday in a plea filed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the FIR and criminal proceedings against him in the Skill Development scam case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate NACIN in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday and inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute.

Cold wave and foggy conditions to continue in North India

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky for Tuesday along with the possibility of dense to very dense fog in the morning in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions will prevail at one or two places. Amid the severe fog conditions, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling.

Conflict, climate change and AI get top billing at Davos as leaders converge for elite meeting

The to-do list of global priorities has grown for this year’s edition of the World Economic Forum of business, political and other elites in the Alpine snows of Davos, Switzerland. It gets going in earnest Tuesday and runs through Friday. Over 60 heads of state and government will be heading to town to hold both public appearances and closed-door talks.

President Droupadi Murmu starts 3-day NE tour

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Guwahati on a three-day tour to the northeast region, where she would take part in a series of programmes. On Tuesday, she will address the members of self-help groups at the Baljek Airport in Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new integrated administration complex. Murmu will also address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.

ED summons K. Kavitha in Delhi Excise policy case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to join the investigation in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case on Tuesday. Earlier in September last year, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summon to Kavitha and in March in connection with the probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

WFI to go ahead with EC meeting on Tuesday, set to ratify decisions taken during AGM

The suspended Wrestling Federation of India will go ahead with its Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday and has vowed not to budge from its decision of hosting the national championships despite the sports ministry issuing a warning against it. The notice for the Executive Committee was issued on December 31 and most state associations are expected to attend.

Focus on Satwik-Chirag as home shuttlers look to dazzle at India Open

Expectations will be high when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty spearhead the home challenge at the India Open super 750 badminton tournament beginning in New Delhi on Tuesday, hoping to annex their first silverware of the new season.