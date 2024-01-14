January 14, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

PM Modi to release first instalment of PM-JANMAN scheme for pucca homes to one lakh beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 15 release ₹540 crore — the first instalment of funding — for pucca homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to one lakh Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) beneficiary families as part of the recently-launched PM-JANMAN package for the overall development of PVTG habitations.

President Murmu on 3-day visit of Meghalaya, Assam from Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, an official statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The President will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the P.A. Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday, it said.

Delhi schools to commence classes from 9 a.m. onwards due to cold weather

Delhi schools will commence classes from 9 a.m. onwards due to cold weather conditions, according to a circular from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education on Sunday. “It is directed that all students of government and private schools shall join back classes in physical mode from January 15 (Monday). This includes nursery, KG and primary classes as well,” the circular read.

Around 65 lakh pilgrims visit Gangasagar: Bengal Minister

Heavy security arrangements have been made at the fairground, situated on Sagar Island, where many more are expected to arrive on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday.

WeLead to Credible India: Indian lounges dominate Davos promenade

About a dozen Indian lounges have dominated the main Promenade street of Davos as the snowcapped resort town readies for the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting beginning Monday. The Indian delegation would include three Union ministers — Smriti Irani, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri — as well as three Chief Ministers — Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde, Telangana’s Revanth Reddy and Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah.

Iowa caucuses on Monday

Former U.S. president Donald Trump for the first time has lashed out at his rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who is most closely aligned with him in the race for the Republican nomination, accusing the Indian-American entrepreneur of engaging in “deceitful campaign tricks”. Mr. Trump’s remarks came ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, marking the beginning of the long process by which the Republicans and Democrats choose their nominees for the presidential election.

Taiwan condemns ‘fallacious’ Chinese comments on its election and awaits unofficial U.S. visit

Former U.S. national security adviser Stephen Hadley and former Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg arrived in Taipei on Sunday for post-election meetings with political leaders. It was unclear how China would react, as it seeks to nurture a recent improvement in its troubled ties with the U.S. while also maintaining a firm and unwavering position on Taiwan. They two will have meetings on Monday, the American Institute in Taiwan, the de-facto U.S. embassy, said in a news release. The institute said the U.S. government had asked Hadley and Steinberg “to travel in their private capacity to Taiwan”.

