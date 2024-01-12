January 12, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

INDIA bloc parties to hold talks on seat-sharing, convenor on Saturday

Top leaders of parties of the opposition INDIA bloc will hold discussions on January 13 on strengthening the alliance, chalking out a strategy on seat-sharing and deciding whether to have a convenor of the grouping, sources said on Friday. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee will not be part of the virtual meeting on Saturday morning as she is preoccupied with prior engagements, they said.

Parliament security breach | Eight-day police custody of accused ends on Saturday

The polygraph and narco-analysis tests on the Parliament security breach accused were completed on Friday, an official said. The five of the six accused — Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat — were taken for polygraph tests to Ahmedabad on December 8. The officials said as the tests were completed, the accused may be brought back to Delhi as their eight-day police custody is ending on Saturday.

Taiwan prepares to elect a president and legislature in what’s seen as a test of control with China

With rallies and concerts attended by thousands of flag-waving supporters, Taiwanese are preparing to elect a new president and legislature on Saturday in what many see as a test of control with China, which claims the self-governing island republic as its own.

India start as clear underdogs against formidable Australia in AFC Asian Cup opener

Securing a knockout round berth looks difficult but not impossible as the Indian football team takes on title contenders Australia in its opening group match of the AFC Asian Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.