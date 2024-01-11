January 11, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

PM Modi to inaugurate youth festival in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik on Friday and will later launch development projects worth over ₹30,500 crore in Maharashtra. Later in the day, he will launch multiple developmental projects in the state, according to a statement. He will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans-harbour link (MTHL), now named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’, constructed at a cost of over ₹17,840 crore, the statement said. The bridge is about 21.8 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

AAP, Congress to discuss Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing on Friday

Leaders of Congress and AAP will hold further discussions on Friday on seat-sharing in Delhi and in States for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said. The discussions will take place at a meeting at the residence of senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, a source in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Child murder case against start-up CEO: Goa police to recreate crime scene

The Goa police would on Friday take Suchana Seth, the CEO of a start-up who is accused of killing her four-year-old child, to a service apartment where she had stayed to recreate the crime scene, a senior official said.

Chennai court to pronounce orders on Friday on Senthilbalaji’s third bail petition

A sessions court in Chennai would frame charges on January 22 against Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to murder case | Supreme Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik on Friday

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a plea of union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik seeking anticipatory bail in an attempt-to-murder case lodged against him in 2018.

India to seek social security pact, greater market access for mangoes in Trade Policy Forum meet with U.S. on Friday

India will raise a number of issues with the US such as inking social security pact, and greater market access for mangoes in America during the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meet in New Delhi on Friday, an official said.

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as a landmark case begins

Israel’s lawyers will address the court on Friday. While Israel has vehemently denied the allegations, it is unclear whether it will heed any order from the court to halt operations. If it doesn’t, it could face UN sanctions, although those may be blocked by a U.S. veto. South Africa immediately sought to broaden the case beyond the narrow confines of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.