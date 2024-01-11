January 11, 2024 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

Government to launch 70-hour interactive employability skills course for Persons with Disabilities

The Centre will on Thursday launch a 70-hour interactive employability skills course for Persons with Disabilities to enhance the prospect of preparing them and increasing their employment opportunities, a senior official said.

Minority status of Aligarh Muslim University hearing to continue in SC on Thursday

The mere fact that some part of administration of an educational institution is also looked after by non-minority officials does not “dilute” its minority character, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday while hearing the hugely disputed minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The arguments in the matter remained inconclusive and would continue on Thursday.

2-day conference on strengthening PESA Act to begin in Pune on Thursday

The Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, gives special powers to Gram Sabhas (village assemblies) in a state’s scheduled areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

A legal battle is set to open at the top UN court over an allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza

A legal battle over whether Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide opens on Thursday at the United Nations’ top court with preliminary hearings into South Africa’s call for judges to order an immediate suspension of Israel’s military actions. Israel stringently denies the genocide allegation.

Bangladesh’s new Cabinet is expected to take oath on Thursday

President Shahabuddin to administer the ministers’ oath of office at Bangabhaban presidential palace. Sheikh Hasina, ruling the South Asian nation since 2009, secured a fifth overall term in the one-sided election in which she secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term on Sunday.

Judge rescinds permission for Trump to give his own closing argument at civil fraud trial

Former U.S. president Donald Trump won’t make his own closing argument in his New York civil business fraud trial after his lawyers objected to the judge’s insistence that the former president would stick to “relevant” matters. Judge Arthur Engoron rescinded permission on Wednesday, a day ahead of closing arguments in the trial.

Spotlight only on Rohit after Kohli pulls out of first T20I on match eve

The spotlight will be only on the returning Rohit Sharma as his long-time colleague Virat Kohli pulled out of the opening T20I against Afghanistan due to “personal reasons” ahead of the first ever white-ball series between the two teams, beginning in Mohali on Thursday.