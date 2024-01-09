January 09, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST

Maharashtra Speaker to announce verdict on disqualification pleas against CM Shinde’s camp

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar will on January 10 deliver his verdict on the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs whose rebellion had split the Shiv Sena in June 2022.

Rajnath Singh to meet British PM Rishi Sunak

On January 10, Rajnath Singh will be meeting U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.K. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron. Singh, currently on a visit to London, on January 9 held a bilateral meeting with his U.K. counterpart Grant Shapps.

PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The UAE president is the chief guest at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) which will be inaugurated by PM Modi at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on January 10. After the inauguration, Mr. Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of many global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5.15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

Congress chief Kharge to attend party meeting on Jan 10 in Delhi in view of LS polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said a meeting has been convened on January 10 to assign responsibilities to various units of the party for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress has appointed over 500 observers in the constituencies and also district-wise observers.

Newly elected MPs in Bangladesh to be sworn in on January 10

The candidates who won in Sunday’s general election in Bangladesh will take the oath of office on January 10. The ceremony will take place at the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:00 am on January 10.

Malaysia Open | HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to start campaign

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will start their campaign in Malaysia Open badminton tournament on January 10. Kidambi Srikanth and women’s double pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto made winning start to their campaigns on January 9.