January 08, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

PM Modi, UAE president to lead roadshow on January 9 ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a road show on January 9 from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, a day ahead of the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Regional conference on e-governance to be inaugurated in Guwahati

A two-day reginal conference on e-governance will be inaugurated in Guwahati on January 9. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will inaugurate the conference and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will address the inaugural session. The conference, with focus on e-governance, will showcase all award-winning nominations across India under the national e-governance awards scheme, 2023.

Bangladesh’s main Opposition BNP rejects Sunday’s ‘dummy polls’, demands fresh elections

Bangladesh’s main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which boycotted the January 7 general elections swept by Sheikh Hasina’s party, demanded the cancellation of the “dummy election” and the PM’s resignation, questioning the accuracy of the voter turnout. To mobilise public support for their demands, the party announced a two-day mass contact programme on January 9, 10.

Blinken brings U.S. push on post-war Gaza planning and stopping conflict to UAE and Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on an urgent diplomatic mission to West Asia, will travel from Saudi Arabia to Israel, the West Bank and Egypt on January 9 and 10 before returning to Washington.

India Women eye maiden T20I series win over Australia in last hurrah of long home season

The culmination of a long and mixed home season brings the Indian women’s cricket team one last opportunity to register a maiden T20I series triumph over Australia at home when the two sides square off in the series-decider in Navi Mumbai on January 9.

Malaysia Open | Indian shuttlers hope for bright start in high-stake Olympic year

With the Paris Olympic qualification at stake, top Indian shuttlers, including HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, will hope to begin the new season on a bright note when they start their campaign at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament in Kuala Lampur on January 9.