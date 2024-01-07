January 07, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST

1. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on the premature release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna is scheduled to pronounce on January 8 its judgment on petitions challenging Gujarat government’s decision to prematurely release 11 men sentenced to life for the gang rape of Bilks Bano and murder of her family during the 2002 riots.

2. Rajnath Singh to leave for London on January 8

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to the U.K. on January 8 to rejuvenate strategic and security ties between the two countries, including possible collaboration to jointly develop fighter jets and other military platforms.

3. PM Modi to visit Gujarat from January 8-10; will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from January 8-10 during which he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, CEOs of top global corporations, and inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

4. Amit Shah to chair National PACS Mega Conclave in Delhi on January 8

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah will chair the ‘National PACS Mega Conclave’ on ‘Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ on January 8 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

5. CEC, ECs to visit Andhra Pradesh on Monday to review preparations for Lok Sabha polls

The Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners will visit Andhra Pradesh on January 8 to conduct a review of the state’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will be in Andhra Pradesh on January 8 evening.

6. Bangladesh election results expected on Monday

Counting of votes started on January 7 after the polling ended in Bangladesh’s general elections marred by sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition BNP and its allies, paving the way for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to secure a record fourth straight term. The results were expected early on January 8, according to officials.

7. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address public meeting in Gujarat; meet jailed AAP MLA

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat today and will also meet jailed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitra Vasava on January 8. Delhi CM Kejriwal, along with his Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, will reach Vadodra airport on January 8.