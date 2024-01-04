GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

January 04, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

File photo of a crocodile on the banks of Brahmani river inside the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha.

Varanasi court to rule on Friday on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

A Varanasi court is likely to decide on Friday on making the sealed ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex public and providing copies of it to the Hindu and Muslim sides.

Polling for Rajasthan’s Karanpur Assembly seat on Friday

Polling for Rajasthan’s Karanpur assembly seat will be held on Friday, officials said on Thursday and added all arrangements have been made for it. Surendra Pal Singh T.T., the BJP nominee for this seat, has already been sworn-in as a Minister. The voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and the result will be declared on January 8, officials said.

Bhitarkanika National Park to remain shut for visitors from Friday for crocodile, bird census

With the annual census of estuarine crocodiles and migratory birds getting underway, Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district will remain shut for visitors for nine days from Friday, an official said.

Imran Khan’s party moves Supreme Court in last bid to save cricket bat election symbol

In a last-ditch bid, jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging a high court verdict which restored the election commission’s order suspending its organisational polls as void and revoking its iconic cricket bat electoral symbol. The Supreme Court fixed the hearing on the PTI petition for Friday.

RBI to auction 7-day VRR for ₹1 lakh crore on Friday

With the system level liquidity remaining tight, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will conduct a seven-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction for ₹1 lakh crore under LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) on Friday.

