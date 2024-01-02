January 02, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

1. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas over Adani-Hindenburg row on Wednesday

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant.

2. Speculations over Soren’s future, JMM-led coalition to meet on Wednesday

Amid speculations of a possible anoinment of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife, the ruling JMM-led coalition has convened a meeting of its legislators in Ranchi on Wednesday.

3. PM Modi to address mass gathering of women in Kerala on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of 2 lakh women in Thrissur on Wednesday, officially sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

4. Merger with Congress | Y.S. Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Wednesday

Y.S. Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana party, will travel to Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the merger of her party with the Congress, sources here said on Tuesday.

5. Manipur firing: Curfew relaxed in five valley districts

The timing of the restrictions were relaxed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Wednesday in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West and Kakching districts, while in Bishnupur, the relaxation of curfew will be from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to an official notification.

6. Supreme Court to hear plea of senior IPS against his removal as Himachal DGP following High Court order

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea by senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu, challenging his removal as Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police following a high court order.

7. Army to be deployed across Bangladesh from Wednesday ahead of polls: Defence Ministry

Thousands of armed forces personnel will be deployed across Bangladesh from Wednesday to ensure that the January 7 general elections are held in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

8. It’s all about David Warner in his final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan

The leadup to the third test between Australia and Pakistan at David Warner’s home Sydney Cricket Ground was always going to be about the opening batter himself playing his final test in the sport’s traditional format.

9. Cape of ‘Good Hope’ | Indian bowlers face tall task as Rohit seeks redemption

Rohit Sharma, the leader, will need to channelise the champion tactician that resides in him as India look to restore parity against South Africa and remain consequential in the World Championship points table when the second Test starts in Cape Town on Wednesday.

10. India men’s hockey team to play 4-nation tournament in South Africa

Ahead of the tournament, a 39-member core group will train at the national coaching camp, beginning at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Hockey India said in a media release.

11. Djokovic and his sore right wrist advance Serbia to the United Cup quarterfinals in Perth

If Serbia loses the mixed doubles, it will qualify for the quarterfinals as the best second-place team in Perth, and a quarterfinal Wednesday in Perth against Poland. China would then win the group and play Australia.

12. 13-member Indian Wrestling team announced for Zagreb Open

“Thanks to a timely intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs, the 25 Indians due to travel to Zagreb will complete the visa formalities on Wednesday,” ad-hoc panel head Bhupinder Singh Bajwa said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

