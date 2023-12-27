December 27, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST

1. Kharge, Sonia to attend Congress rally in Nagpur on Dec 28; party to give message to defeat BJP: Patole

The Congress is all set to kickstart its campaign for next year’s Lok Sabha elections with its mega rally ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ to be held in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on Thursday, the party’s 139th foundation day.

2. PM Modi to chair conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on December 28, 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries here in the national capital on December 28, 29. This is the third such conference; the first was held in June 2022 in Dharamshala and the second in January 2023 in Delhi.

3. Amit Shah to chair BJP meetings in Telangana

Home Minister Amit Shah will chair BJP’s organisational meetings in Telangana on December 28 as he leads the party’s push in a slew of states, including West Bengal and Odisha, to emerge as a dominant player there in the next Lok Sabha elections.

4. Thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza as military launches new strikes

Thousands of Palestinian families flee the brunt of Israel’s expanding ground offensive into Gaza’s few remaining, overcrowded refuges, as the military launched heavy strikes across the center and south of the territory, killing dozens, Palestinian health officials said.

5. India vs South Africa first Test – Day 3

Opener Dean Elgar’s 140 not out put South Africa in control of the first test against India before bad light halted play on the second day. Elgar helped South Africa reach 256-5 in 66 overs at stumps on December 27 in reply to India’s first innings of 245 all out. The hosts are ahead by 11 runs.

6. AUS vs PAK | Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon put Australia in the driving seat of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27 to leave Pakistan tottering at 194-6, still 124 runs behind on day two. At stumps, Mohammad Rizwan was on 29 and Aamer Jamal not out two after Cummins took the crucial wickets of Abdullah Shafique (62) and Babar Azam (one), then Agha Salman (five).