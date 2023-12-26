GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

December 26, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

1. Defence Minister to visit Rajouri on Wednesday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said he will visit Jammu and Rajouri on Wednesday. The Minister’s visit comes following the death of four Army personnel, two of them captain, during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district last week. Three more soldiers were injured in the same encounter. Meanwhile, eearch operations to track down terrorists continued for the sixth day on Tuesday.

2. Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday

India and Russia on Tuesday signed “some very important” agreements related to the construction of the future power generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu, the External Affairs Minister said.

3. Pro-Vidarbha State activists to launch indefinite hunger strike from Wednesday

Leaders of Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in Nagpur on Wednesday demanding the creation of a separate Vidarbha state, a party leader said. Six leaders of VRAS will launch the hunger strike at Samvidhan Square, former MLA Wamanrao Chatap told reporters on Tuesday.

4. Hockey India names 34 probables for women’s national camp

A core group of 34 players will take part in a senior women’s hockey coaching camp starting Bengaluru on Wednesday, aiming to bolster preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi and the Hockey5s World Cup.

Top News Today

