December 25, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

1. Indigenously-built guided missile destroyer INS Imphal to be commissioned on December 26

INS Imphal, the indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 26. The warship will be commissioned at a ceremony in the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

2. PM Modi to attend ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday participate in a programme marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’, which commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s two sons. A statement said the prime minister will flag off a march-past by the youth in Delhi on the occasion.

3. Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Thoothukudi on December 26

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit the flood-affected Thoothukudi district on December 26. She will hold a review meeting with the district administration and visit flood affected areas, as per the programme details shared by the Minister’s Office on X (formerly Twitter).

4. Amit Shah, J P Nadda to visit Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on December 25 night on a two-day visit to assess the organisational landscape in the State ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year, according to a party leader. Shah and Nadda are expected to arrive in the city late tonight and will preside over a series of organisational meetings on December 26. However, there are no plans for them to address any public events or meetings.

5. Want to achieve what nobody has achieved in South Africa: Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said, as a leader, he wants his team to “achieve” what others Indian sides in the past have failed to do in South Africa. Since their first Test series in South Africa in 1992, India have never achieved success there. India will play South Africa in the the first of the two Tests starting here on December 26.

6. Australia name unchanged playing XI for Boxing Day Test against Pakistan

Melbourne’s hometown star Scott Boland remains on the sidelines as Australia named an unchanged playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. Australia, before the clash on December 26, confirmed an unchanged Playing XI with skipper Pat Cummins admitting that Boland was unlucky to miss out.

