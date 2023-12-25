December 25, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST

Plane carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, allowed to leave France

The plane is expected to take off again on Monday morning. Its destination is not yet known. It could travel to India, where the passengers are from, to Nicaragua, its original destination, or to Dubai, from where it took off, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Good Governance Day | Centre to launch curated training programmes for govt staff

The Centre will launch curated training programmes for government employees on Good Governance Day on Monday, an official statement said.

PM Modi to release Madan Mohan Malaviya’s collected works on his 162nd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the first series of 11 volumes of ‘Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’ on the occasion of the noted freedom fighter and educationist’s 162nd birth anniversary on Monday.

PM Modi to virtually distribute dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a programme and distribute dues worth Rs. 224 crore pertaining to workers of Hukumchand Mill in Indore on Monday.

Jaishankar to visit Russia from Monday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a five-day visit to Russia beginning Monday with an aim to discuss various bilateral and global issues.

Paddy bonus of Rs. 3, 700 crore pending for 2 years to be disbursed on Monday in Chhattisgarh

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh will disburse paddy bonus of Rs 3716.38 crore pending for two years to farmers on Monday on the occasion of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday, which is observed nationwide as Good Governance Day.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion on Monday: CM

The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. He, however, refused to divulge details like the number of inductees in the Council of Ministers.

Drone attack on merchant vessel | MV Chem Pluto expected to arrive in Mumbai on Monday

A drone attack on a cargo vessel off India’s west coast in the Arabian Sea on Saturday was launched from Iran, the Pentagon said even as the Indian Navy launched an investigation into the strike ahead of the merchant ship’s expected arrival in Mumbai on Monday.

Pope says ‘our hearts are in Bethlehem’ as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Square

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today” prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.” The pontiff presided on Sunday over the evening Mass attended by about 6,500 faithful who took their place amid the splendour of St. Peter’s Basilica behind rows of white-clad prelates.