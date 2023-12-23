December 23, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir government initiates legal action after 3 civilians picked up by Army found dead

A day after four Army jawans were killed in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in the Poonch-Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir, three civilians who were picked up allegedly by the Army for questioning were found dead on December 22 with multiple injuries on the bodies. Five more persons have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Bengal Governor removes Jadavpur University officiating VC on disciplinary grounds

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of all state-run universities, on Saturday evening removed Jadavpur University officiating Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on disciplinary grounds, an official of the Raj Bhavan said. The decision was taken a night before the university was scheduled to hold its convocation on Sunday.

Feast of colours: Two-day all-India winter rose show inaugurated in Delhi

Organised in association with the Rose Society of India, 70 varieties of roses are displayed through 85 exhibits under 25 categories, it said. People can visit the show on Sunday (December 24) too from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

Odisha alerts districts as IMD forecasts dense fog on Sunday

With the IMD forecasting the prevalence of dense fog in various parts of Odisha on Sunday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrat Sahu has asked all the district collectors to heighten vigil and take measures to prevent road accidents in view of the prediction.

Ultimate Kho Kho: Holders Odisha Juggernauts to face Rajasthan Warriors in opener

The second season of the Ultimate Kho Kho gets underway on Sunday with defending champions Odisha Juggernauts facing Rajasthan Warriors in Cuttack. Also on Sunday, last season’s runner-up the Yoddhas will be up against Mumbai Khiladis, who finished in fifth place.