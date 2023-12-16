GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

December 16, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

New Delhi: Lalit Jha (C), key accused in the recent Parliament security breach, being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Friday. A Delhi court on Friday sent Jha to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation.

New Delhi: Lalit Jha (C), key accused in the recent Parliament security breach, being produced at the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Friday. A Delhi court on Friday sent Jha to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation. | Photo Credit: PTI

Parliament security breach | ‘Mastermind’ Lalit Jha sent to police custody

Opposition says Parliament will remain stalled till Home Minister speaks in Parliament on the issue; BJP alleges links between accused and Trinamool MLA.

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on Saturday via video conference.

Mega parent-teacher meeting in Punjab govt schools on Saturday

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday called for maximum participation in the mega parent-teacher meeting, in which the education department is expecting 20 lakh parents to take part.

Khelo India Para Games: In-form armless archer Sheetal Devi storms into final

The 16-year-old Asian Para Games champion scored 696 points to make it to the final round to be held on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Jyoti Balayan from Uttar Pradesh too advanced to the final round, 10 points behind Sheetal at 686. Sarita of Haryana and Tanishka of Delhi will play for the bronze medal on Saturday.

5-Nation hockey tournament | Both men and women teams lose opening matches

Both teams face their respective Belgium rivals on Saturday.

Hockey Junior WC | Wasteful India need to pull up their socks against Spain in bronze-medal match

A profligate India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they want to overcome a mighty Spain in the bronze medal play-off match of the junior men’s hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Top News Today

