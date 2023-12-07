December 07, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

1. Revanth Reddy to take over as Telangana Chief Minister on Thursday

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy is set to take over the reins of Telangana from Thursday. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Hyderabad.

2. Cyclone michaung | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Tamil Nadu Thursday to assess flood situation

Rajnath Singh, who will travel to Tamil Nadu as a representative of the central government, will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas. Meanhile, Chennaii residents grappled with stagnant water and power disruption in parts of the city and its suburbs on Wednesday, two days after Cyclone ‘Michaung’ wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts, even as civic agency personnel were involved in relief and rehabilitation efforts. The government said power was kept suspended in some areas as a “preventive measure” as the cables were under water, while asserting all efforts were being taken to restore normalcy. Another day’s holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Chennai on Thursday. Southern Railway announced cancellation of a number of services and diversion of many others. It also announced resumption of regular pattern of suburban services on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpet and Chennai Central-Arakkonam and Chintadripet-Velachery (MRTS) sections from Thursday onwards.

3. BJP Parliamentary Party to meet on Thursday

The BJP Parliamentary Party will hold its first meeting during Parliament’s Winter Session on Thursday and is likely to felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the party to massive wins in three Assembly polls.

4. NCP office in legislatute complex in Nagpur allotted to Ajit group, sources claim

Sources in the Ajit Pawar faction said that party leader and State Minister Anil Patil had written to Speaker Rahul Narwekar, seeking allotment of the NCP office ahead of the winter session of the legislature which will start in Nagpur from Thursday. The Speaker, accordingly, allotted the office to the Ajit Pawar faction, they claimed.

5. Trinamool MPs to protest Giriaj Singh’s ‘misogynistic’ remarks on Mamata Banerjee

Women Trinamool MPs on Thursday will stage a protest at the Parliament complex against Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s “misogynistic” comments targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources in the party said.

6. EPS-95 pensioners to protest in Delhi on Thursday, demand hike in pension

Pensioners body EPS-95 National Agitation Committee on Wednesday said their members will stage a protest at Ramlila maidan on December 7 to press their demand for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500.