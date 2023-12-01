December 01, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST

1. PM Modi arrives in Dubai for COP28 summit

“Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet,” PM Modi posted on X on his arrival in Dubai.

2. Mizoram NGOs to hold protests on Friday to demand rescheduling of vote counting date

Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), a conglomerate of major civil societies and student bodies, will stage protests across the state on Friday to seek a change in the date of counting of votes for State Assembly polls.

3. AAP to seek public opinion from Friday on whether Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested

The AAP will run a signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to get people’s feedback on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a “conspiracy by the BJP”, the party’s city convener Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

4. Gaza ceasefire expires on Friday

Israel and Hamas on Thursday agreed to extend their ceasefire by another day, just minutes before it was set to expire. The truce was to expire at 7 a.m. (12.30 p.m. IST) on Thursday. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the truce was being extended under the same terms as in the past, with Hamas releasing 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for Israel’s release of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

5. Aiming to seal series, India need young bowlers to deliver

India’s young bowling unit, which has been under the pump, will look to better its death overs performance while utilising Glenn Maxwell’s absence to its advantage in the fourth T20 International against Australia in Raipur on Friday.

6. FIH Women’s Junior World Cup | India to lock horns with Germany on Friday

The Indian team made a resounding start to its FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign on Thursday by securing a commanding 12-0 victory over Canada in Santiago.

