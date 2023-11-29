November 29, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

1. All 41 workers rescued safely from collapsed Silkyara tunnel

Rescue workers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said none of the 41 labourers rescued from an under-construction road tunnel in Uttarkashi district was in a critical condition. They will be kept under medical observation, before being sent home.

2. Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary ceasefire

Israel said 10 of its citizens and two Thai nationals were freed by Hamas returned to Israel. Soon after, Israel released the Palestinian prisoners. The truce is due to end after one more exchange Wednesday night.

3. Govt to launch first round of auction of critical, strategic minerals on Wednesday

The government will launch the first round of auction of critical and strategic minerals on Wednesday putting 20 blocks under the hammer.

4. Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI again seeks more time to submit scientific survey report

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday sought three more weeks from the district court here for submitting the scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court will hear the plea on Wednesday.

5. Goa court summons Kejriwal in code of conduct violation case

A court in Goa on Tuesday issued a summons to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged case of violation of the model code of conduct, asking him to remain present on Wednesday.

6. Shivakumar DA case: Karnataka HC to hear appeal against sanction for CBI probe on Wednesday

A division bench of the High Court of Karnataka is set to hear the final arguments on Wednesday on the appeal by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar against the sanction given to the CBI by the previous BJP government to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case.

7. BJP gears up for mega rally in Kolkata, likely to set tone for party’s LS campaign in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a mega rally in the metropolis on Wednesday, potentially setting the tone for the party’s campaign for next year’s Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

8. Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date on Wednesday: Ad hoc panel’s Bajwa

A fresh date date for Wresting Federation of India’s (WFI) long-pending elections is likely to be announced on Wednesday after the Supreme Court set aside the stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana High Court, a member of the IOA-appointed ad hoc committee said.

9. India seek to open women’s junior hockey WC campaign on winning note against Canada

India will look to take confidence from their past success against Canada when they meet each other in their opening match of the FIH women’s junior hockey World Cup in Santiago on Wednesday.

