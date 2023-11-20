November 20, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

1. Supreme Court to hear Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas against their Governors on November 20

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on November 20 two separate pleas of the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments, alleging a delay by the respective state governors in giving assent to bills passed by the Assemblies. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear the pleas.

2. Quad, CECA on the agenda at India-Australia 2+2 dialogue

The upcoming Quad summit is expected to figure prominently in the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue between India and Australia on November 20, with both countries also likely to take stock of their ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

3. Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Drilling on hold, rescue workers prep for multi-pronged approach

Rescue operations at the site of the tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, to continue. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, after visiting the site on November 19, said drilling horizontally through the debris with the huge auger machine appeared to be the best bet. He anticipated a breakthrough in two and a half days. A media brief issued in Delhi said this drilling would begin again on November 20, after safety arrangements for rescue workers are put in place. Boring through the debris of the collapsed 60-metre stretch from the Silkyara end was put on hold November 17 afternoon when the American-made heavy-duty auger machine encountered a hard obstacle after about 22 metres.

4. Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted

All government-aided and private schools in the national capital shall resume classes in offline mode from November 20 as GRAP IV has been revoked. However, outdoor sports activities and morning assembly will remain suspended for the next one week.

5. President Murmu on three-day tour of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh from Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 20-22 to attend a host of programmes. The President will attend the inaugural session of the 36th Annual Conference and Literary Festival of All India Santali Writers’ Association at Baripada and also inaugurate an Eklavya Model Residential School at Kuliana on November 20.

6. 54th IFFI to commence on November 20

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to begin in Goa from November 20. British film “Catching Dust” will open IFFI on November 20 and American film “The Featherweight” will close the gala on November 28. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to inaugurate the opening ceremony at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

7. V. Muraleedharan to pay official visit to Tanzania, Kenya from November 20-23

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to Tanzania and Kenya from November 20-23. A 30-member business delegation from India will accompany the Minister.

8. 31 ‘very sick’ babies evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, where trauma patients remain

Thirty-one “very sick” premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza’s main hospital to another in the south on November 19, and will be moved to Egypt on November 20, health officials said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained stranded.

9. Delegation from Palestinian Authority, Muslim nations to visit China

Top foreign policy officials from the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Indonesia, as well as the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, will visit China on November 20 and 21.

