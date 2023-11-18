November 18, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

AAP chief Kejriwal to visit Hoshiarpur for ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally on November 18

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch and lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 900 crore in Hoshiarpur on November 18, a party leader said on Friday. Malvinder Singh Kang, the AAP’s chief spokesperson in Punjab, said Kejriwal will visit Hoshiarpur on Saturday to participate in the “Vikas Kranti” rally. Kejriwal and Mann will inaugurate a sewerage and water sanitation department project in the Doaba region, medical education facility and an Army training institute, Kang said.

Fuel enters Gaza as phone links restored after a two-day blackout

A first consignment of fuel has entered Gaza after Israel bowed to U.S. pressure for limited deliveries to allow wastewater treatment and the resumption of communications after a two-day blackout. The first delivery arrived from Egypt late Friday as U.N. officials warned of an increasingly desperate situation for 2.4 million Palestinians, and pleaded for a ceasefire. On the ground though, Israel pressed its offensive, combing Gaza’s largest hospital for the Hamas operations centre it says lies beneath.

Delhi air quality close to ‘severe plus’ category, odd-even on anvil

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated further and now stands closer to the “severe plus” category, a stage which might trigger the implementation of the odd-even car rationing measure in the capital. The city’s air quality index stood at 437 at 7 am, worsening from 419 at 4 pm on Thursday. The capital’s 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 401 on Wednesday, 397 on Tuesday, 358 on Monday, 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday, and 279 on Friday. The relatively better air quality last weekend is attributed to rain. Air pollution levels surged in the following days due to intense firecracker bursting on Diwali night and a resurgence in stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court to hear on Saturday ASI’s plea seeking 15 more days to submit survey report

A court here will hear on Saturday an application filed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking 15 more days to submit its report of a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The Varanasi district court, which was scheduled to hear the matter on Friday afternoon, will now take it up on Saturday, Centre’s counsel Amit Srivastava said. The ASI carried out the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The ASI told the court on November 2 that it had “completed” the survey work. The court had given the ASI time till Friday (November 17) to submit the report, but since a report of the techniques used in the survey is yet to arrive, the ASI filed an application in the court on Friday seeking 15 more days to submit the document, Srivastava said.

Cyclone ‘Midhili’ starts crossing the Bangladesh coast

Cyclone Midhili over the North-West and adjoining North-East Bay of Bengal started crossing the Bangladesh coast on Friday evening close to Khepupara with wind speeds of 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Midhili ended up as the weakest of the three cyclones generated over the North Indian Ocean (the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal combined) during the ongoing North-East season after extremely cyclone Tej in the Arabian Sea and very severe cyclone Hamoon in the Bay. The deep depression existing over north Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm Midhili as it moved in a north-northeaster ward direction, lying 200 km south-southeast of the seaside resort town of Digha in West Bengal and 220 km southeast of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

IAF’s Surya Kiran team to put on air show ahead of World Cup final

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the Cricket World Cup to be played here on November 19, said an official. The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area. Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement.

Finland blocks border crossings to stop migrants it says were sent by Russia

Finland will erect barriers at four crossings on its border with Russia from midnight, officials said on Friday, in a bid to stem an increase in migrants that Helsinki says has been orchestrated by Moscow. Finland has accused Russian authorities of funnelling migrants to the crossings in retaliation for its decision to increase defence cooperation with the United States, an assertion dismissed by the Kremlin. Barriers will go up at four of the nine crossings with Russia, at Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala in its southeast, the Finnish Border Guard said. “Our aim is to use barrier devices to prevent entry,” the Border Guard’s head of international affairs, Matti Pitkaniitty, told reporters. The measures were a response to changes in Russia’s border policy, he added.

Seeking jets and trade deals, Turkey’s Erdogan visits awkward ally Germany

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, with both hoping to find common ground on trade, migration and defence despite views that are far apart on Israel and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan’s first visit since 2020 comes ahead of municipal elections at which he hopes to win back the cities of Ankara and Istanbul. Scholz’s backing for better access to the European Union market and visa liberalisation would be a big gift to voters buffeted by high inflation and an economic crisis. A spokesperson for Scholz declined to speculate on how Germany would proceed with Erdogan’s request to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes - a move that would need Scholz’s support since Germany is part of the consortium that builds them.

Pakistan special court allows anti-corruption officials to interrogate jailed ex-PM Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust graft case

A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Friday granted the accountability bureau a four-day permission to interrogate jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case. Khan, 71, has been incarcerated in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since September 26 in various cases. Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the in-prison hearing in the high-security jail on Friday. During the hearing, the judge rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) pleas for a physical remand and granted the anti-graft body a four-day permission to interrogate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief inside the Adiala jail in the case about the alleged corruption of Rs 50 billion. The Ali-Qadir Trust case is about the settlement of 190 million pounds, about Rs 50 billion, which the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from a Pakistani property tycoon. Khan, being the prime minister then, instead of depositing in the national treasury, allowed the businessman to use the amount to partly settle a fine of about Rs 450 billion imposed by the Supreme Court some years ago.

Pakistan cricket chief Zaka Ashraf to attend ICC meeting in Ahmedabad on Saturday, to watch World Cup final next day

Pakistan Cricket Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has landed in India to attend the ICC Executive Board meeting to be held in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Zaka left for Ahmedabad with chief operating officer Salman Nasser and they will also watch the World Cup final on Sunday. The ICC EB meeting is expected to review the conduct of the World Cup, the revenue collection from the showpiece and spectator attendance. It will also discuss the future of 50-over cricket and the hosting of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, according to PCB sources. Zaka had earlier visited Ahmedabad to watch the high-profile Pakistan vs India match on October 14. India had won the match by seven wickets.

Pakistan Cricket Board starts clearing players’ dues after central contracts issue resolved

The Pakistan Cricket Board has started clearing the dues of national team players, which were held up for the last few months because of issues relating to new central contracts. A PCB official confirmed that majority of the players offered new contracts had signed the document and their dues had been cleared dating back to June. “A few who have not signed as yet will do so in the next two days and their dues will also be cleared swiftly,” he said. While the old central contracts expired in June, the new contracts list was not announced until late September because of differences between the players and the cricket board. The team then left for India to play in the World Cup.

After Erdogan photo, Germany captain Gundogan up for ‘special’ Turkey clash

Five years after a photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sparked questions over his loyalty to Germany, Ilkay Gundogan will captain the national side during Saturday’s international friendly against Turkey in Berlin. Gundogan, who has never faced Turkey despite making his Germany debut more than a decade ago, told AFP subsidiary SID “it will be a very special game for me -- no question about it”. Named by former Germany coach Hansi Flick in September, Gundogan, 33, is the first footballer of Turkish descent to captain the four-time world champions.