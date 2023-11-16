November 16, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

1. World Cup 2023 Semifinal SA vs AUS | Can South Africa overcome its knockout phobia and Australia?

Repeated reverses at this stage have earned Proteas the bitter tag ‘chokers’ and captain Bavuma admits that players feel ‘anxiety’ heading into this pressure match; Men in Yellow, ruthless customers at the business end, will have the services of Maxwell.

2. Israel-Hamas war, Day 41 | Israeli tanks enter Gaza’s Shifa Hospital compound

Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital on Wednesday where they claim Hamas militants operate. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments, which house intensive care units.

3. Jaishankar concludes visit to U.K. amid ‘substantial progress’ on FTA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his visit to the U.K. on Wednesday, which he described as “timely” after a series of cross-party engagements amid “substantial progress” on the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations.

4. APEC Summit in San Francisco

Leaders from the 21-country group APEC — and hundreds of CEOs in San Francisco to court them — meet amid Chinese economic weakness, Beijing’s territorial feuds with neighbors, and a Middle East conflict that is dividing the United States from allies.

5. IMD forecast heavy rain in coastal districts of Odisha, Bengal

The system will bring light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal on November 15 and will increase intensity gradually, causing heavy rain on November 16 and very heavy rain on November 17 in these areas, the Met department said.

6. NHRC to hold camp sitting for Northeastern States

The Commission will also meet members of civil society and NGOs as well as the press during its two-day visit, beginning from Thursday.

7. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Visiting India face stern Kuwait test

The Indian men’s football team will begin their quest for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they take on Kuwait in the second round of qualifiers in Kuwait on Thursday. The match will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.