November 15, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST

1. Uttarakhand tunnel collapse | Trapped workers expected to be rescued by Wednesday

Technical experts, along with disaster management officials, are continuously removing the debris after which they will insert 900-mm diameter steel pipes through the rubble to create an escape passage for the workers. They are expected to be rescued by Wednesday, State Disaster Management Secretary Ranjeet Kumar Sinha said.

2. PM Modi to release PM KISAN funds on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 15th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function to be held in Jharkhand on Wednesday. The Opposition has alleged that the instalment was deliberately delayed to coincide with the ongoing Assembly elections to five States and it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

3. In M.P., PM Modi announces ₹24,000-crore scheme for tribals

Scheme to be launched on Wednesday (November 15), the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter and activist Birsa Munda

4. Tribal conclave ‘Samvaad’ to commence from Wednesday

Over 2,500 representatives of around 150 tribes from across the country will take part in the 10th edition of ‘Samvaad’, a tribal conclave that will be held in Jamshedpur from Wednesday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Xi to meet Biden on Wednesday amidst frosty bilateral ties

U.S. President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday is the main event of his four-day visit to San Francisco, where leaders from the 21 economies that make up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum are gathering for their annual summit.

6. Bangladesh CEC likely to announce election dates on Wednesday

Bangladesh’s Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the next general elections on Wednesday, an official said on Tuesday, amid a street campaign by the opposition parties demanding a non-party interim government to conduct the polls expected in January.

7. In-form Tvesa leads charge in 15th Leg of Hero WPGT

Tvesa Malik, who has been working her way back to form, will lead the challenge at the 15th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club starting Wednesday.

8. Cricket World Cup semifinal | India’s dominance vs New Zealand’s perseverance

A relentless India rocketed through their league engagements with nine wins on the bounce but the past record is just a shiny antique in a showcase and the hosts will have to be at their gun-slinging best when they face familiar foes New Zealand in the first World Cup semifinal, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.