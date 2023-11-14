November 14, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

1. Orange alert in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 13 and 14.

2. Uttarakhand tunnel collapse | May take two more days to rescue trapped workers

Uttarakhand Secretary Disaster Management Ranjit Kumar Sinha visited the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, which collapsed on November 12, and said the trapped labourers could be rescued by November 14 night or November 15.

3. Pollution measures in Delhi to continue; campaign against waste burning from November 14

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Delhi government has decided to extend its campaign to control dust pollution till November 30 and launch a month-long drive against open burning of waste from November 14

4. Jitam Ram Manjhi accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of harassment

Hidustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of harassing him and announced a silent protest in Patna on November 14. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan will also join the protest.

5. PM Modi to hold public meetings, roadshow in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public meetings in Betul, Shajapur and Jhabua districts in Madhya Pradesh and also a roadshow in Indore.

6. U.S. and South Korea sharpen deterrence plans over North Korean nuclear threat

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik on November 14 will participate in the inaugural defence ministerial meeting between South Korea and the U.S.-led United Nations Command member states, which sent forces to fight on behalf of the South during the 1950-53 Korean War. The two countries on November 13 updated a bilateral security agreement with the aim of more effectively countering North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.

7. Badminton | Prannoy, Srikanth, Sen, P.V. Sindhu eye winning starts in Japan Masters Super 500 tournament

India’s No. 1 shuttler H S Prannoy will make his much-anticipated return from a back injury, while Lakshya Sen will look to find his rhythm in the Japan Masters Super 500 tournament beginning in Kumamoto, Japan, on November 14. Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is seeded eighth and is the only Indian in the fray in women’s singles.

