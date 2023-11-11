HamberMenu
Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

November 11, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

BJP to release manifesto in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will release its manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls on Saturday, a party functionary said in Bhopal.

Israel-Hamas war, Day 36

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing northern Gaza as Israel’s military pushed deeper into dense urban neighbourhoods in its battle with Hamas militants. Officials in the besieged enclave said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 11,000 people. The search for safety in Gaza is growing more desperate as combat intensifies. Residents who escaped to the south and Palestinian health officials reported strikes in and around Gaza City’s main hospital overnight. Israel said at least one was the result of a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Pakistan have impossible task at hand; embattled England aim Champions Trophy berth

Nothing less than a miracle will help Pakistan as they face a near-impossible task of making the semifinals by winning with an unthinkable margin, while a charged-up England will look to qualify for the Champions Trophy when the two sides clash in the World Cup in Kolkata on Saturday.

Rampaging Australia face depleted Bangladesh in World Cup

Having sealed a semifinal berth, a dominant Australia will look to continue their rampaging run when they face a Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh in their final assignment before the knockout stage of the World Cup in Pune on Saturday.

Top News Today

