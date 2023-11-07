November 07, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

1. Assembly elections | First phase of polling in Chhattisgarh

First phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7. Voting will be held between 7am and 3pm in 10 seats: Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta. Votes will be cast between 8am and 5pm in Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Pandariya and Kawardha Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot.

2. Mizoram gears up for Assembly polls

Over 8.57 lakh voters in Mizoram are set to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates on November 7. Voting will begin in all 1,276 polling stations across the State at 7 am and continue till 4 pm.

3. Nagaland bypoll | All polling stations will be under CCTV surveillance

All the polling stations for the by-election to the Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mon district on November 7 will be under CCTV surveillance. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 23 polling stations. All 23 polling stations will be under CCTV surveillance, with seven polling stations identified as vulnerable and six as critical.

4. PM Modi to address public meetings in three States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address three public meetings: 11am at Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh; 1:15pm at Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh; 5:30pm at Hyderabad, Telangana.

5. Israeli troops surround Gaza City and cut off northern part of the besieged Hamas-ruled territory

Israeli troops have surrounded Gaza City and cut off the northern part of the besieged Hamas-ruled territory as communications, lost for several hours across Gaza overnight, were being restored. Troops are expected to enter the city Monday or Tuesday, Israeli media reported, and militants who have prepared for years are expected to fight street by street using a vast network of tunnels.

6. Europe to decide its future in space at Seville summit

European ministers are meeting in the Spanish city of Seville on November 6 and 7 to decide on the continent’s future in space, including potential exploration missions and an ongoing rocket launcher crisis. The first day of the summit is devoted to a meeting of ministers from the 22 ESA member states, which includes most European Union nations as well as the UK, Switzerland and Norway. The meeting on November 7 will be dedicated to a joint EU-ESA meeting.

7. ICC Cricket World Cup | Australia vs Afghanistan

Australia have recovered from the rough start to their World Cup campaign and are peaking at the right time heading into the business end of the tournament, batsman Steve Smith said ahead of match against Afghanistan on November 7.

