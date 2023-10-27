ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

October 27, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi to distribute over 51k appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits as part of the government’s Rozgar Mela drive and also address them through video-conferencing.

Amit Shah to visit M.P. for three days from today

He will visit Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore, and Gwalior districts and address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions.

Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in four Assembly seats

He will arrive in Raipur at 11:45 am today and proceed to Bhanupratappur constituency to address a rally at 1 pm, said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress’ communication wing. He will address another rally in Farasgaon under the Kondagaon Assembly segment, in the Bastar region, at 2:40 pm. On Sunday, he will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively.

Arrested Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick hospitalised

Mallick, who fainted during a court hearing, was on Friday remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 10 days following his arrest by the central agency in an alleged ration distribution scam case.

Badrinath, Kedarnath temples to close at 4 p.m. due to lunar eclipse

Temples under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, including the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, will close at 4 p.m. today due to the lunar eclipse.

Israel-Hamas war, Day 22 | Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels

Palestinians stand on the rubble of a levelled building as smoke and fire rise from the destruction following an Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 26, 2023, amid battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Omar El-Qattaa / AFP) | Photo Credit: OMAR EL-QATTAA

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country’s defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war. The Palestinian death toll passed 7,300 as Israel launched waves of airstrikes in response to the bloody Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Sangita Kumari’s hat-trick guide dominant India to 7-1 win over Thailand in ACT women’s hockey

India was expected to romp home and the host duly obliged with a 7-1 win against Thailand in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy in front of a capacity crowd at the first-ever international hockey action on Friday. India will next play Malaysia today.

