October 27, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

PM Modi to distribute over 51k appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits as part of the government’s Rozgar Mela drive and also address them through video-conferencing.

Amit Shah to visit M.P. for three days from today

He will visit Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore, and Gwalior districts and address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions.

Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in four Assembly seats

He will arrive in Raipur at 11:45 am today and proceed to Bhanupratappur constituency to address a rally at 1 pm, said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress’ communication wing. He will address another rally in Farasgaon under the Kondagaon Assembly segment, in the Bastar region, at 2:40 pm. On Sunday, he will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively.

Arrested Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick hospitalised

Mallick, who fainted during a court hearing, was on Friday remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 10 days following his arrest by the central agency in an alleged ration distribution scam case.

Badrinath, Kedarnath temples to close at 4 p.m. due to lunar eclipse

Temples under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, including the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, will close at 4 p.m. today due to the lunar eclipse.

Israel-Hamas war, Day 22 | Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country’s defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war. The Palestinian death toll passed 7,300 as Israel launched waves of airstrikes in response to the bloody Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Sangita Kumari’s hat-trick guide dominant India to 7-1 win over Thailand in ACT women’s hockey

India was expected to romp home and the host duly obliged with a 7-1 win against Thailand in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy in front of a capacity crowd at the first-ever international hockey action on Friday. India will next play Malaysia today.