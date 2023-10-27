HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

October 27, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST

New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi to distribute over 51k appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits as part of the government’s Rozgar Mela drive and also address them through video-conferencing.

Amit Shah to visit M.P. for three days from today

He will visit Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore, and Gwalior districts and address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions.

Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in four Assembly seats

He will arrive in Raipur at 11:45 am today and proceed to Bhanupratappur constituency to address a rally at 1 pm, said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress’ communication wing. He will address another rally in Farasgaon under the Kondagaon Assembly segment, in the Bastar region, at 2:40 pm. On Sunday, he will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively.

Arrested Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick hospitalised

Mallick, who fainted during a court hearing, was on Friday remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 10 days following his arrest by the central agency in an alleged ration distribution scam case.

Badrinath, Kedarnath temples to close at 4 p.m. due to lunar eclipse

Temples under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, including the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, will close at 4 p.m. today due to the lunar eclipse.

Israel-Hamas war, Day 22 | Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels

Palestinians stand on the rubble of a levelled building as smoke and fire rise from the destruction following an Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 26, 2023, amid battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Omar El-Qattaa / AFP)

Palestinians stand on the rubble of a levelled building as smoke and fire rise from the destruction following an Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 26, 2023, amid battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Omar El-Qattaa / AFP) | Photo Credit: OMAR EL-QATTAA

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country’s defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war. The Palestinian death toll passed 7,300 as Israel launched waves of airstrikes in response to the bloody Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Sangita Kumari’s hat-trick guide dominant India to 7-1 win over Thailand in ACT women’s hockey

India was expected to romp home and the host duly obliged with a 7-1 win against Thailand in the women’s Asian Champions Trophy in front of a capacity crowd at the first-ever international hockey action on Friday. India will next play Malaysia today.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.