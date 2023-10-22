October 22, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

1. Congress central election committee to finalise names for more seats in Rajasthan

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk. With candidates yet to be declared for a majority of seats, the party’s central election committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

2. Israel-Hamas war, day 16 | Aid starts moving into the Gaza Strip after 2 weeks of war

Aid deliveries began moving into the besieged Gaza Strip, two weeks after the militant group Hamas rampaged through southern Israel and Israel responded with airstrikes. The war, which is in its 16th day on Sunday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Saturday that the death toll has reached 4,385, while 13,561 people have been wounded.

3. Cricket World Cup | Sans Hardik, it’s starting all over again for dominant India

Flying into the hilly terrain without their balancing figure Hardik Pandya, a frighteningly dominant India’s World Cup campaign will start all over again with Sunday’s blockbuster clash against an ambitious New Zealand.

4. ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour | Ramanathan to face Digvijay in final; Prajwal-Nitin pair wins doubles title

Asian Games silver medallist and fourth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan will face third seed Digvijay Pratap Singh in an all-Indian final in the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour in Dharwad on Sunday.

5. Badminton Asia Junior Championships | Tanvi, Bornil storm into finals

Tanvi Sharma will compete against Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand in the girls’ singles final on Sunday, while Bornil Aakash Changmai will face Fan Hong Xuan of China in the boys’ final.

6. Focus on pistol shooters to earn Olympic quota places in Asian Championships

Indian shooters, especially pistol exponents, will have their task cut out when they compete in the Asian Championships in Changwon, Korea from Sunday with an aim to secure 2024 Paris Olympics quota places and also carry forward their sterling performance at the recently-concluded Hangzhou Asian Games.

7. Para Asian Games | India looking for another record medal haul in Hangzhou

Tokyo Paralympics gold medallists Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil will be leading India’s biggest-ever contingent as the country aims for a record medal haul in the Para Asian Games, which commence in Hangzhou on Sunday, a fortnight after the able-bodied athletes achieved historic success at the same venue.