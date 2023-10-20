October 20, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

1. Israel-Hamas war Day 14 | Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday that the families of 206 people believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza had been notified. Biden address.

2. Two-day Punjab Assembly session begins on Friday

The SAD and its ally BSP will submit a censure notice against AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Sandeep Pathak; Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

3. Spiritual leader Bangaru Adigalar who paved way for menstruating women to enter temples dies

The guru’s residence teemed with his devotees as they paid their last respects and the cremation is scheduled for Friday.

4. Congress likely to release final list for MP polls on Friday

The process of filing of nomination papers will start from Saturday

5. MNF chief Zoramthanga to file nomination on Friday

Friday is the last date for filing nominations in Mizoram.

6. Regional Rapid Transit System trains to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday

Trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will be known as ‘NaMo Bharat’, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced.

7. Organisation moves HC for permission to hold meeting at Ramlila Maidan

Police have revoked consent for “communal” event; Justice Subramonium Prasad to hear plea on Friday.

8. Australia, Pakistan need to regain batting, bowling mojo to revive World Cup campaign

When they meet each other in Bengaluru on Friday, Australia and Pakistan will have to regain those qualities in batting and bowling to infuse a fresh life into their World Cup campaign, which is yet to go into overdrive.